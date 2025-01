Chinese car buyers have a dizzying variety of affordable electric models to choose from. The industry producing those is not just reshaping the automotive world order but is also engaged in a Darwinian-style evolution to survive brutal competition.

As a result, Chinese EVs are far cheaper than what we get here in the U.S. and still offer more value. One case in point is the IM L6, a Tesla Model 3-sized fastback with an extensive features list and supercar levels of performance.