WATCH: Chinese Model Y Production Has Already Begun At Shanghai Gigafactory

While the start of Tesla Model Y production in China comes as no surprise to us, many people may be shocked in disbelief. From the talk of a Tesla factory in China, to its record construction and subsequent launch and delivery of vehicles, Tesla's efforts in China have been nothing short of impressive.

Getting the Model Y into production in China before the end of 2020 may be the icing on the cake, though at least a few local deliveries would really be an accomplishment. However, that may be a stretch.



