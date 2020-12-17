WATCH: Chinese Model Y Production Has Already Begun At Shanghai Gigafactory

Agent009 submitted on 12/17/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:36:23 AM

Views : 130 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While the start of Tesla Model Y production in China comes as no surprise to us, many people may be shocked in disbelief.

From the talk of a Tesla factory in China, to its record construction and subsequent launch and delivery of vehicles, Tesla's efforts in China have been nothing short of impressive.

Getting the Model Y into production in China before the end of 2020 may be the icing on the cake, though at least a few local deliveries would really be an accomplishment. However, that may be a stretch.

 



Read Article


WATCH: Chinese Model Y Production Has Already Begun At Shanghai Gigafactory

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)