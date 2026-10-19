WATCH: Chinese Police Boot A SUV Only For It To Lift A Wheel And Drive Off

Footage circulating on Chinese social media appears to show a BYD Fang Cheng Bao Bao 8 (marketed as the Denza B8 outside China) moving on three wheels along a two-lane commercial street in Jinshan Town, Lianyungang. Its raised front-left wheel has a yellow-and-red metal wheel clamp attached. Parked vehicles, other traffic and pedestrians are visible nearby.

The scene recalls BYD’s May 2026 demonstration of DiSus-P Ultra hydraulic suspension, which allowed the SUV to raise an individual wheel while moving on the other three. The earlier demonstration took place at a proving ground, whereas the circulating clip appears to show the vehicle on a public street.









