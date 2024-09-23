WATCH: Chinese Reinvent The Pickup And It Isn't A Truck - Is This A Better Idea?

China is kind of kicking America’s ass when it comes to making electric cars. It makes more of them than any other country, packs them with interesting features and sells them on the cheap. Much of this is due to enormous government subsidies of all kinds for the country's EV market. China may even make a better Tesla Cybertruck than Tesla does.

OK, China doesn’t actually make anything called a Cybertruck. But it does make a weird vehicle that reminds a lot of people of Tesla’s shiny wedge of cheese. It’s called the Changan Nevo E07, and I came across a review of it from the Wheelsboy YouTube channel, an excellent source of English-language content on the Chinese car market.

According to Wheelsboy, the vehicle has earned the nickname “Chinese Cybertruck” in its home country.











