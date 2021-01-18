WATCH: Chip Foose Redesigns The Delorean DMC-12 - Is It An Improvement?

The DeLorean DMC-12 is one of the most iconic cars ever, and while many like its design just as it is, Chip Foose has tried to freshen it up and make it look a touch more modern.



 

In this clip, the latest in a collaboration with Hagerty, Foose creates a single sketch that provides a side-view of the car while also showcasing revised front and rear fascias. As a result, the proportions are a little odd, but that’s simply due to the fact that this single image showcases the side, front, and rear of the car.

 



