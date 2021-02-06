WATCH: Chris Harris Pits The Audi RS E-Tron GT Against The BMW M5 CS

It’s no surprise that electric cars are on the way, but how do they compare with the best that internal combustion has to offer? That’s a question Chris Harris decided to answer in a recent Top Gear video where he compared the all-electric Audi RS E-Tron GT versus the BMW M5 CS.

Starting with the Audi, Harris was a big fan of the exterior. Unlike many EVs on sale today, the RS E-Tron GT wouldn’t immediately strike the casual observer as an electric runabout. The interior shares the same design philosophy with no humongous infotainment screens to be seen.

