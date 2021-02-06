WATCH: Chris Harris Pits The Audi RS E-Tron GT Against The BMW M5 CS

Agent009 submitted on 6/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:23:20 AM

Views : 488 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s no surprise that electric cars are on the way, but how do they compare with the best that internal combustion has to offer? That’s a question Chris Harris decided to answer in a recent Top Gear video where he compared the all-electric Audi RS E-Tron GT versus the BMW M5 CS.

Starting with the Audi, Harris was a big fan of the exterior. Unlike many EVs on sale today, the RS E-Tron GT wouldn’t immediately strike the casual observer as an electric runabout. The interior shares the same design philosophy with no humongous infotainment screens to be seen.
 



Read Article


WATCH: Chris Harris Pits The Audi RS E-Tron GT Against The BMW M5 CS

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)