WATCH: Chris Harris Says BBC Ignored His Safety Warnings About Top Gear

In November last year, the BBC canceled Top Gear after presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff was seriously injured while driving a Morgan Super 3. For the most part, the network has provided few details about the accident, nor the reason to drop the show. Now, we get some more information after Chris Harris appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Flintoff’s crash happened in late 2022 during filming with Morgan’s famous three-wheeler. He managed to flip the car and, unfortunately, wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time. Harris was on set at the time and initially thought Freddie had been killed until he saw him moving. Had he not been as physically fit as he was, Harris believes his co-host would have snapped his neck in the crash and been killed.









