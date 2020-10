Top Gear recently conducted its Speed Week for its magazine title and has previewed the mega-test with a thrilling video.

Every year, Top Gear Magazine brings together some of the industry’s finest performance cars for its Speed Week test and for 2020, the line-up is very impressive. A host of videos from the test can be expected to hit YouTube in the coming weeks, but the test (and its results) is already available in the latest issue of the publication.