WATCH: Chysler Introduces The Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept - A Minivan You May Actually Want

Crossovers helped to kill the minivan, so perhaps it’s not surprising that the few remaining survivors have become more like SUVs. That trend has been happening for decades, and the best example is the Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition, which features all-wheel drive and a lifted suspension.
 
Chrysler is now entering the fray with the all-new Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept. It’s one of the coolest vans in years and will celebrate its debut at Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado.





 


