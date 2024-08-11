WATCH: City In Ohio Is Modifying Intersections To Thwart Street Take Overs

Like any community, the automotive enthusiast community has some factions and subsets that are more troublesome than others, and the latest battleground for automotive rabble rousers are street takeovers. Cities across the United States have faced weekly onslaughts of Chargers, G35s, Mustangs, Camaros, and other rear-wheel-drive vehicles doing donuts in massive clouds of tire smoke as rowdy crowds gather, sometimes leading to violence. The city of Cleveland, Ohio recently undertook simple yet drastic measures to prevent these dangerous takeovers: city officials created a dedicated task force that carved a checkerboard of staggered textured indentations in popular intersections.











