WATCH: City In Ohio Is Modifying Intersections To Thwart Street Take Overs

Agent009 submitted on 11/8/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:56 AM

Views : 392 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Like any community, the automotive enthusiast community has some factions and subsets that are more troublesome than others, and the latest battleground for automotive rabble rousers are street takeovers. Cities across the United States have faced weekly onslaughts of Chargers, G35s, Mustangs, Camaros, and other rear-wheel-drive vehicles doing donuts in massive clouds of tire smoke as rowdy crowds gather, sometimes leading to violence. The city of Cleveland, Ohio recently undertook simple yet drastic measures to prevent these dangerous takeovers: city officials created a dedicated task force that carved a checkerboard of staggered textured indentations in popular intersections.






 


Read Article


WATCH: City In Ohio Is Modifying Intersections To Thwart Street Take Overs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)