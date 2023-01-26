WATCH: Civic Type R Takes On The Germans In An All Out Drag Race

The Japanese hot compact market is having a bit of a renaissance with cars like the Toyota GR Corolla, Subaru WRX, and upcoming Acura Integra Type S, however many still consider the king to be the Honda Civic Type R. But how does the that king compare against its German rivals?

That’s what Carwow’s latest video attempts to answer as it pits the Type R against the BMW M135i, Mercedes-AMG A35, Audi S3, and Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years. All five of these cars are powered by turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engines, and all are all-wheel drive and automatic except for the Civic, which is manual and front-wheel drive.



