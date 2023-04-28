WATCH: Climate Activist Who Shut Down Highway ADMITS She Wants To Make Our Lives MISERABLE. WHEN, Is This NONSENSE Going To End?

A climate activist from the group Declare Emergency, which aims to persuade President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency, recently blocked a busy section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Washington, D.C. In an interview with FOX 5, group spokeswoman Nora Swisher admitted that the protest was meant to disrupt people's lives in the hope of mitigating more serious destruction in the future. Swisher compared her tactics to those of civil rights pioneers, who were once unpopular but are now revered. Although some critics dismissed the group's disruptive protests, eight Democratic senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Alex Padilla of California, and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, have urged President Biden to declare a climate emergency. This declaration would enable Biden to use emergency powers to fight climate change through executive order, such as using the Defense Production Act to stimulate green energy generation and deploying the military to build green energy projects around the country. Declare Emergency has a history of blocking highways in D.C. and has planned a "week of arrest" to spur climate action.



When someone jumps on a field in a game multiple cops tackle and REMOVE them immediately. Why should it be any different here? These people are stopping essential vehicles like fire and emergency and split seconds matter.















