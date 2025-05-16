WATCH: Cloaked Mystery Vehicles Spotted At Texas Gigafactory

A recent drone flyover of the Giga Texas complex has provided some footage of mysterious vehicles that were seemingly being road-tested inside the factory complex. The sighting of the cryptic Teslas comes amid the company’s efforts to start the production of affordable cars this year. A video of the two mysterious Teslas was shared on social media by longtime Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer, who has been chronicling the activities and developments in the factory complex for years. In the video, the drone operator was following a new Tesla Model Y as it traveled from the main Gigafactory Texas building to the facility’s staging lot autonomously using FSD Unsupervised. The trip that spans 1.4 miles of roads that includes pedestrians, cars, semi trucks, buses, and construction equipment, among others.



I was asked to follow a Model Y driving autonomously out of Giga Texas & along its full path to the W End-of-Line facility, so here you go!



Actual time was 5 minutes & 44 seconds, but I’ve sped up a few sections for this video. We even see a @cybertruck exiting the Cybertunnel… pic.twitter.com/8gnHzBaLWh — Joe Tegtmeyer ?? ?????? (@JoeTegtmeyer) May 14, 2025









