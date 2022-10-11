WATCH: Columbus Ohio To Sue Kia And Hyundai Over Easy Vehicle Thefts

The widespread thefts of certain Hyundai and Kia models have been a major topic in the last few months, with owners looking for a solution and not finding one. City attorneys and law enforcement officials from the city of Columbus, Ohio, say they've had enough and are suing the Korean automaker for its lack of security in its cars. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said Tuesday he would sue Hyundai and Kia for damages related to the thefts, which have soared 450% for those cars and a total of 17 per day in the last year. Specifically, the lawsuit intends to hold the automakers accountable for not including “industry standard anti-theft technology” in its vehicles, which is the direct cause of the recent explosion of thefts plaguing the Korean automaker.



