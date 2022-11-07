WATCH! Come Out To LA And Have A Nice Sunday Drive! Just Don't Drive An Expensive Or Wear A Rolex!

Your friend say hey, come to the coast and we'll take a nice Sunday drive in my BMW and check out LA!



Well, that USED to be the case but NOT ANY MORE!



Two armed Los Angeles muggers pistol whipped a husband and wife in a supermarket parking lot in broad daylight to steal the man's $60,000 Rolex watch.



The video shows two men in black hoodies and gray sweatpants wrestling a man and a woman to the ground in a parking lot in broad daylight as the woman could be heard screaming for help.



Officials with the Walnut Sheriff's Station say the incident occurred just after noon on Saturday at the 99 Ranch Market on Nogales Avenue in Rowland Heights.











