WATCH: Compact Performance SUV Shootout: BMW X4 M, Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 And Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Performance SUVs have come a long way in recent years and as it stands, the BMW X4 M Competition, Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S, and Jaguar F-Pace SVR are among the finest currently available – but which is the fastest? On paper, it is the F-Pace SVR that has the upper hand over its rivals. Slotted beneath the brash and brutish bodywork is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 pumping out a very impressive 550 hp and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. Coupled to this engine is an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.



