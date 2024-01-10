WATCH: Consumer Reports Finally Gets Ahold of A Cybrtruck And Reviews It - What Did They Think?

Consumer Reports has published its review of the Tesla Cybertruck. While the publication pointed out a number of faults in the all-electric pickup truck, CR’s Cybertruck review actually proved to be one of the more balanced takes on the brutalist, polarizing steel vehicle.

While Consumer Reports called out some of the Cybertruck’s typical points of criticism, such as its large A-pillars that make turning a bit challenging and the lack of physical buttons in the cabin, the magazine also gave credit for the Cybertruck’s innovations, such as its steer-by-wire system and its surprisingly good truck capabilities.







