WATCH: Consumer Reports Wants to Know Why EV Brake Lights Don't Come On When Coasting

Electric vehicles are known for their impressive safety, but they have a significant flaw that the US government has done nothing to stop: regenerative braking systems (RBS) do not automatically activate the brake lights in some cases, and nor are they required to do so by the NHTSA. Worse still, while these vehicles have specific requirements on this matter for Europe, where the lights activate at a certain rate of deceleration, many manufacturers' EVs in the US are simply not activating the brake lights at all, capable of coming to a halt without ever indicating deceleration to cars behind them. Consumer Reports (CR) has released findings from a new study that claims some electric vehicles do not illuminate their brake lights when decelerating during one-pedal driving.







