WATCH: Cool As A Cucumber Repo Man Snatches Car At The Gas Pump

'Tis the season? Many people are distracted by casual summer expenditures and may forget that many bills are due. However, you will always remember your monthly car note after seeing how fast this repossession agent can lift your ride up and drive away with it. There's money in everything nowadays. Creative and determined people constantly find new ways to generate more revenue. Such is the case for Instagram's most well-known (and feared?) repo man, aka the "Tow Goat." Named Eben Reed, he mastered the art of transforming car owners into pedestrians with surprising ease.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBEN Reed (@1_eben)

In this case, someone who was reportedly late on their car payments remained without their ride while they were inside the gas station paying for the fuel they had just put into the car. Talk about timing, right?



Read Article