WATCH! Coolest Auto Park System Yet?

BYD has launched the Denza Z9 GT, an electric vehicle that redefines parking with its innovative maneuverability. This EV can perform parallel parking by spinning its right rear wheel forward while the left rear wheel moves backward, allowing it to slide into spots with balletic grace. But the real showstopper is its ability to 'crab walk' – moving sideways to navigate through the tightest of spaces, making urban parking not just easier but almost fun.



The Denza Z9 GT isn't just about parking; it’s a statement of advanced technology. With deliveries kicking off in China at a starting price of $47,000 USD, this vehicle combines luxury with practicality. Its design is sleek, promising efficiency and style, while its tech ensures safety and ease in the most cramped of urban environments. This car could change how we think about and interact with our vehicles, turning mundane parking into a display of agility and innovation.













