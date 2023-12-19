WATCH: Cop Overturns Jeep Gladiator During PIT Maneuver

A police chase in Atlanta ended early last week with a Dodge Charger patrol car resting on top of an overturned Jeep Gladiator that was being pursued.



The chase started shortly after the 50-year-old driver of the Gladiator, Robert Shirling, refused to pull over near Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive in Midtown Atlanta. Police report that the Shirling attempted to ram an officer’s vehicle in his Jeep while being pursued through the streets of Cobb County before he merged onto the southbound lanes of the interstate and headed into Atlanta.









Read Article