WATCH: Cops Tell Teen In An Out Of Control Honda To Crash His Car

A Minnesota teenager is lucky to be alive after the in-drive computer of his Honda SUV took control and sent him helplessly careering through the streets at speeds of up to 113mph - only stopping when heroic cops let him crash into their patrol cars.

Stunning footage captured the terrifying episode unfolding on September 17 when Sam Dutcher, 18, was driving late at night through the streets of West Fargo, Minnesota.

Dutcher told WDAY-TV he realized he was in danger when he was speeding through an intersection, and thought: 'Hey, this thing is accelerating, and my foot is not on the gas.'












