WATCH! Cops Using STICKY TRICK To Catch Criminals With New Tech.

Law enforcement agencies are adopting innovative technology to make high-speed chases safer and more effective. One such advancement is the StarChase GPS tracking system, a device designed to tag and track fleeing vehicles, reducing the risks associated with dangerous pursuits. This technology is transforming how police apprehend suspects while prioritizing public safety.



The StarChase system involves a compressed-air launcher mounted on a patrol car’s front grille or a handheld device, like the Guardian-HX, which uses an AR-15 rifle platform. Officers fire a small, cylindrical projectile equipped with a sticky, adhesive tip that attaches to a suspect’s vehicle. This projectile contains a battery-powered GPS tracker and transmitter, relaying real-time location data to police. The deploying vehicle must be within 25 feet for the launcher to be effective, ensuring precision during deployment.



Once tagged, officers can slow down or end the chase, tracking the suspect from a safe distance via a digital map. This reduces the need for high-speed pursuits, which often endanger officers, suspects, and bystanders. Studies show StarChase achieves an 85% apprehension rate, compared to 72% for traditional chases, with suspects often slowing down within minutes of being tagged.



While praised for enhancing safety, critics warn of potential surveillance overreach. Nonetheless, departments like the NYPD and Massachusetts State Police are integrating StarChase, viewing it as a vital tool to balance effective law enforcement with community safety.











This new tracking device being used by police.????



If a pursuit is becoming dangerous a tracking device is fired on to the suspects vechicle. pic.twitter.com/oYaXxAMmvS — HOW THINGS WORK (@HowThingsWork_) June 26, 2025



