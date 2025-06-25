WATCH: Corolla Driver Does a Circus Jump After Road Buckles From Heat

don’t know how your Monday’s going, but the ambient temp in my New York office is about 85 Fahrenheit and the dehumidifier next to me pulled three gallons of water from the air before lunch. This heatwave is hitting a whole lot of America right now. Down in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, roads are buckling so badly that one hurled this hapless Toyota Corolla into the air like a dang Mario Kart power-up. Though I don’t expect the driver was giggling on the other end. The video below that’s making the rounds is credited to Albert Blackwell, who reportedly had been videoing a bulge in the road when it snapped right in front of a moving car. “When I went back to get a front angle of cars going over the smaller buckle, the road exploded and rose over 18 inches, sending a car airborne,” Blackwell told Local 12.



