WATCH: Corvette E-Ray Goes Ice Skating At Rockerfeller Center

While most car journos are still waiting to get their hands on the first-ever electrified Corvette, the hottest Chevy model of the moment has already started proving its worth in all sorts of scenarios. One of the latest came from the Rockefeller Center in New York, where the ‘Vette E-Ray did some donuts.



Likely shot last week, the video was a wrap up of a night-long photo shoot of the car, and it proves that you can still have a lot of fun behind its wheel, even if it has all-wheel drive for the first time in history, with the electric motor setting the front wheels in motion, and the ICE powering the rear axle.



