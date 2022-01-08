WATCH: Corvette E-Ray Prototype Goes Up In Flames In Spain

With the debut of the 2023 Corvette Z06 behind it, GM’s engineering team has turned its focus to the next Vette variant in the pipeline: the E-Ray. The automaker has been seen testing Corvette E-Ray prototypes both on public roads and at the Nurburgring in recent months and was recently seen testing the vehicle in hot weather conditions in Spain.



It appears as though this recent visit to Spain went a bit awry, as the charred remains of a Corvette E-Ray prototype allegedly caught fire during testing by supplier Bosch. From what we’ve been told, the fire started in the prototype’s engine bay following an oil leak, leading to a runaway blaze that eventually ignited the hybrid sports car’s battery pack, as well. Photos and video of the fire’s aftermath show a pile of burnt Corvette components sitting on the side of the road in the southern European country. It’s safe to say that this prototype was rendered a total loss after the blaze.



