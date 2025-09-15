WATCH: Corvette Z06 Lights Things Up In A Bad Way At Gas Station

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Last month, Chevrolet issued a safety recall for a strange problem affecting almost 24,000 Corvette Z06 and ZR1 examples. The recall was triggered after multiple reports of cars catching fire while filling the tank at a gas station. A video shared online shows the moment one of the affected Z06s burst into flames at a gas station, turning into a pile of scrap metal.

The Chevy Corvette Z06 and its turbocharged sibling ZR1 have been among the most anticipated car launches of 2022. At the time, Chevrolet Corvette production was severely constrained, and the sportiest variants of the supercar were delayed several months. Fan fact, the 2023 Z06 sold out even before the model's production started at GM's Bowling Green Assembly plant.