WATCH: Could FIAT's New Fastback SUV Save The Brand In The US Market?

Fiat’s long-awaited production variant of 2018’s Fastback concept is just around the corner and has been teased for the first time.

The Fiat Fastback Concept was unveiled at 2018’s Sao Paulo Auto Show as a mix between an SUV, sedan, and a coupe. This teaser image reveals that it will retain the same sleek shape of the concept and it is understood that it is being aimed specifically at the Brazilian market, although it’s possible it could land in some other markets as well.

When looking at the rear half of the SUV, you could be excused for thinking it was an updated version of the BMW X6. Indeed, even the LED taillights look somewhat similar to those of the X6, albeit with some added Italian flair.







Read Article