WATCH: Could The Tesla Model 3 Be Both The BEST And WORST Decision You Have Ever Made?

Our friend Andy Slye says the Tesla Model 3 was his best purchase decision ever, and we've certainly heard those words before. He also says the "affordable" Tesla sedan is his worse purchase decision ever. Wait, what?

We've definitely read, heard, watched, and shared videos and articles claiming Tesla vehicles are bad news. In addition, we've shared many Tesla owners' pros and cons about the cars. Still, some Model 3 fans insist there are simply no notable negatives. At the same time, there are other folks that can only speak about the Model 3's many flaws.