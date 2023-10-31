WATCH! Could YOUR Truck SURVIVE An ARROW Like THIS? Elon Musk Says NO! Agree?

Agent001 submitted on 10/31/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:17:40 PM
Views : 546 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
So is he right? Would it go THROUGH a traditional truck?Coolpic.twitter.com/YH4FAxCyV5— Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) October 31, 2023
Coolpic.twitter.com/YH4FAxCyV5— Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) October 31, 2023
Coolpic.twitter.com/YH4FAxCyV5
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news