WATCH: Country Music Star Shania Twain's Tour Bus Crashes Injuring 13

Canadian singer Shania Twain, one of the most successful crossover artists of the '90s, a style icon, and a still-active legend on the music stage, is back to touring. Sadly, her recent tour hit a snag after one of her tour buses crashed on the highway in Canada in between tour stops.



The accident occurred on the Trans-Canada highway between Winnipeg and Wolseley, with first responders finding the bus on its side when they arrived at the scene. All signs point to the fact that the bus rolled over, and bad weather is blamed for it.



The good news is that no one suffered severe injuries, and this silver lining is even brighter if you consider the fact that the bus was a sleeper double-decker. The bus was a rental from Florida-based Beat The Street USA, a company that rents buses for tours of all kinds, including for musicians.









