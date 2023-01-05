WATCH: Crashed Rolls Royce Cullinan Makes Its Way Through A Car Wash

Some say the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the best luxury SUV crossover ever made. Others would go for a re-bodied Volkswagen Touareg with chassis enhancements and new engines, which is known as the Bentley Bentayga (ahem, Lamborghini Urus, too). In contrast, some purists still think the Range Rover is the ultimate machine in its class. The Goodwood company's first-ever high-riding vehicle is five years old, and during this time, it has boosted the brand's sales, allowing them to rub shoulders with the likes of Bentley and Land Rover (and Mercedes-Maybach if you are into re-badged GLSes). With so many Cullinans out there, it is only logical that some were modified to the teeth, whereas others remain bone-stock with the occasional exception comprising a set of aftermarket wheels and some other bits and bobs.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercar Fails (@supercar.fails)



Read Article