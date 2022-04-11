WATCH: Crazy Arizona Police Chase Leaves Us Wondering WHY?

Police arrested four individuals in Glendale, AZ after an eventful police chase. The driver of an allegedly stolen white Volkswagen Tiguan ran over stop sticks and curbs, into fields, and even took out a sign before the end of the pursuit. Watching it all unfold is eerily reminiscent of the sort of thing you’d only ever see in a video game. The pursuit took place on August 29th around 3:20 p.m. after authorities say the perpetrators were involved in an armed robbery/home invasion. The suspects took the vehicle from that location and were subsequently spotted and pursued by police. That ensuing pursuit featured some wild driving.







Read Article