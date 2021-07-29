WATCH: Crazy Ass BMW Driver Sideswipes Two Vehicles And Flips In Display Of Stupidity

It shouldn’t have to be repeated again and again, but it is never a good idea to speed and recklessly weave through traffic. Should you choose to do so, you could end up like the BMW driver in this video, who managed to not only damage his own car in a rollover, but also two others in the process. The video begins with both the BMW and the Mercedes camera car dangerously weaving in and out of traffic at high speed. We then see the BMW clip the rear of a hatchback after making a risky lane change, marking the beginning of the end for this ordeal. He tries to slow down after the impact, but it’s too late, as he ends up ramming into the back of the Mini Cooper in front of him with enough force to get him up into the air.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by SpeedBaby™? (@speedbabyyy)



Read Article