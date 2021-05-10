WATCH: Crazy Ass Karen Rear Ends Lamborghini Aventador And Blames It On The Driver

You'd expect some obscene language in a fender bender involving a Lamborghini Aventador. But this is anything but your average crash video, usually involving a Ford Mustang or BMW M4. The Aventador in question belongs to Matt Heller, the man behind Hornblasters. In case you didn't know, Hornblasters is a company that sells super loud horns. We discussed it in the office, and it does not qualify as irony. We agree that it's pretty amusing that the man who made his money making cars louder and therefore more noticeable got rear-ended by an Audi. To be clear, we're not making fun of Heller. He recorded the aftermath of the incident and seemed to be in high spirits.







