WATCH: Crazy Driver Crashes His BMW M4 After Insane Romp In NYC Traffic

In a six-minute video shared on social media, including the ‘Slow Benz’ YouTube account, which you may be familiar with from a previous story we shared about an M3 taunting an NYPD patrol car earlier this month, one driver documents dangerous and illegal driving behavior that culminates in a crash.

A group of at least three BMWs weaves through slow traffic at a New York city expressway at dangerously high speeds before the accident. It appears as though these people are making a name for themselves with little to no accountability.







