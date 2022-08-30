WATCH: Crazy Rocketman Trades In Jet Powered Go Kart For A Twin Jet Tricycle

Robert Maddox is definitely an Internet sensation because it is not every day that you get to see a white-bearded man in his 60s riding homemade flame-throwers through the desert with an insatiable appetite for speed and adrenaline. Maddox became obsessed with thrust-powered machines from his young childhood. The kid who built his first rocket-powered balsa wood airplane when he was 10 years old, later found a passion for making a variety of pulsejet engine-based vehicles.

The Crazy Rocketman, as he calls himself on his YouTube channel, straps these engines on anything he can, from bikes to go-karts, skateboards, and now, trikes. His creations gained him a global reputation, with Maddox appearing on Mythbusters and Jesse James’ Monster Garage, to offer just a few examples.

 
 
 


