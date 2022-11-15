WATCH: Criminals Steal 13 Cars In Shootout With Security, One Dies After Get Away

Michigan has seen its fair share of brazen auto thefts, but few compare to the one that happened on Monday morning outside Flint, northwest of Detroit.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, a group of approximately 30 people stormed a highly secure parking lot where dozens of dealer vehicles were being stored. Despite having electrified fences and a armed security guard, the group managed to get inside.

Once on the lot, the group reportedly shot at a security guard who returned fire. Despite the resistance, the thieves were apparently able to steal a vehicle and slam through a security gate, damaging other vehicles in the process.



