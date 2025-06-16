WATCH: Critic Claims Tesla's FSD Is Not Ready For Unsupervised Robotaxi Use

Tesla prepares to deploy driverless cabs in Austin later this month, although people still question their safety. Dan O'Dowd, a long-time Tesla critic, has demonstrated in a new video that Tesla FSD software still struggles with stopped school buses. The video shows a Tesla Model Y ignoring the stop signs on the bus and running over child-sized dummies. Tesla's image has suffered in the past year after Elon Musk started supporting far-right groups and fanning conspiracy theories. The EV maker has been hit from all sides, with calls for a boycott after Musk made a controversial Nazi salute during Trump's inauguration ceremony. Such actions eventually affected Tesla sales, especially in Europe, where Musk antagonized many potential Tesla customers.





In 8 consecutive tests $TSLA Full Self-Driving 13.2.9 ran down child mannequins crossing the road while illegally blowing past a stopped school bus during our live FSD demo in Austin.



We’ve warned Tesla for 2.5 years. They’ve done nothing. Why isn’t somebody in jail? pic.twitter.com/56i06dAUod — Dan O'Dowd (@RealDanODowd) June 13, 2025





