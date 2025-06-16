WATCH: Critic Claims Tesla's FSD Is Not Ready For Unsupervised Robotaxi Use

Tesla prepares to deploy driverless cabs in Austin later this month, although people still question their safety. Dan O'Dowd, a long-time Tesla critic, has demonstrated in a new video that Tesla FSD software still struggles with stopped school buses. The video shows a Tesla Model Y ignoring the stop signs on the bus and running over child-sized dummies.
 
Tesla's image has suffered in the past year after Elon Musk started supporting far-right groups and fanning conspiracy theories. The EV maker has been hit from all sides, with calls for a boycott after Musk made a controversial Nazi salute during Trump's inauguration ceremony. Such actions eventually affected Tesla sales, especially in Europe, where Musk antagonized many potential Tesla customers.





 


