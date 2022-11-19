A man was shot and robbed of his Rolex watch and jewelry outside a luxury apartment complex near Koreatown Friday afternoon, Los Angeles police say.



LAPD says the robbery and shooting happened just before 4:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Sunset Place. Two male suspects were seen running from the scene.



Footage showed police outside the Kurve apartment building and focusing their investigation on a Rolls-Royce vehicle.



It's unknown who was inside the Rolls-Royce at the time of the robbery and shooting, but Eyewitness News has learned the registered owner is Andrew Lee, the crown prince of the imperial family of Korea and founder of London Trust Media. He is heir to the Joseon dynasty, which ruled Korea from 1392 until 1897.



It's unknown if Lee was inside the car, and the victim has only been described as a man between 25 and 30 years old. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing after the shooting, but he's hospitalized in critical condition.











