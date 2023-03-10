WATCH: Cruise Taxi Runs Over Pedestrian In San Francisco - Victim Transported To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries

A pedestrian was seriously injured after getting hit by two cars in San Francisco on Monday night, one of which was a Cruise robotaxi. The woman was crossing the intersection of Market and 5th streets when she was struck by a human-driven vehicle. The impact was so notable that she rolled into the path of the Cruise vehicle. The Cruise robotaxi, which did not have a passenger at the time, ended up running over the pedestrian, stopping and pinning her to the ground with its rear axle and tire over a leg. Police noted that the driver of the vehicle that initially struck the pedestrian fled the scene. A search for the car and its driver has been initiated.











Read Article