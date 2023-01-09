WATCH: Cut The Bull, Seriously, Nebraska Police Pull Over Driver With A Bull In the Front Seat

Police in Nebraska thought they knew what to expect when the public called in a car on the highway said to have a cow in its passenger seat. But that didn't prepare them for the sight of a majestic, fully grown exotic bull taking up half of a modified Ford Crown Victoria. The traffic stop occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday according to 1011 Now, with Norfolk Police intercepting the Ford on U.S. Route 275 eastbound in Nebraska. They found a 1992-1997 Crown Victoria with much of its right side cut away to fit a mature Ankola-Watusi bull, a rare breed of African cattle known for its large horns. Bulls average around 1,300 pounds fully grown but have been known to exceed 1,600 pounds. This particular specimen's weight isn't known, but his name is: Howdy Doody. And how'd he ever doodie all over the Ford's roof.







