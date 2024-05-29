WATCH: Cybertruck Become Cyberstuck Crossing River In Classic Case Of Under Estimating The Challenge

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:04 AM

Views : 1,052 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It seems as if almost every day a new example pops up of a Tesla Cybertruck stuck in a precarious situation. Sometimes, it’s the beach that’s too soft. Other times, it’s a branch that snags a Cybertruck on a dirt hill. Today, it’s a flowing river and what appear to be steep banks that keep the silver-sided truck stuck between dry land.
 
It’s unclear where exactly this footage comes from but the original poster claims it’s from Azula Canyon. What’s clear is that there’s a flowing river there with somewhat steep banks on each side and somehow a Cybertruck owner ended up between them. From the moment the footage begins, the truck is trying to escape.



 


Read Article


WATCH: Cybertruck Become Cyberstuck Crossing River In Classic Case Of Under Estimating The Challenge

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)