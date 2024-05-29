WATCH: Cybertruck Become Cyberstuck Crossing River In Classic Case Of Under Estimating The Challenge

It seems as if almost every day a new example pops up of a Tesla Cybertruck stuck in a precarious situation. Sometimes, it’s the beach that’s too soft. Other times, it’s a branch that snags a Cybertruck on a dirt hill. Today, it’s a flowing river and what appear to be steep banks that keep the silver-sided truck stuck between dry land. It’s unclear where exactly this footage comes from but the original poster claims it’s from Azula Canyon. What’s clear is that there’s a flowing river there with somewhat steep banks on each side and somehow a Cybertruck owner ended up between them. From the moment the footage begins, the truck is trying to escape.









