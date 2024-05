The Tesla Cybertruck has always been a love-it-or-hate-it type of vehicle. And whether owners like it or not, Tesla’s first-ever pickup truck will turn a lot of heads wherever it makes an appearance. It's just that some of those turned heads follow up with extended middle fingers as well. Most people want to take photos of the thing and ask questions about it, as we found out during our own time with the stainless steel EV, but not everybody has good intentions, it seems.









