WATCH: Cybertruck Farmer Claims Real Life Bullying For Owning An EV

A Tesla owner and Cybertruck farmer has shared a short video showing the aftermath of a frightening incident that seemed to have been partly caused by a motorist’s disapproval of the all-electric pickup truck. The time may be right to call for parties with strong feelings towards the Cybertruck to tone down their sentiments.
Braden Smith, who runs a TikTok channel about his family’s farm in Idaho, has garnered quite a following on social media by showing how he uses his Cybertruck as a regular farm vehicle. In previous videos, the Tesla owner noted that the all-electric pickup truck has been taking the daily punishment of regular farm work really well.
Read Article