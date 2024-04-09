WATCH: Cybertruck Farmer Claims Real Life Bullying For Owning An EV

A Tesla owner and Cybertruck farmer has shared a short video showing the aftermath of a frightening incident that seemed to have been partly caused by a motorist’s disapproval of the all-electric pickup truck. The time may be right to call for parties with strong feelings towards the Cybertruck to tone down their sentiments. Braden Smith, who runs a TikTok channel about his family’s farm in Idaho, has garnered quite a following on social media by showing how he uses his Cybertruck as a regular farm vehicle. In previous videos, the Tesla owner noted that the all-electric pickup truck has been taking the daily punishment of regular farm work really well.



Luckily everyone was safe, but I'm so tired of people acting stupid over a damn vehicle simply existing. Made this video shortly after confirming they were fine.



I get it's trendy to voice your opinions about @Tesla @elonmusk and the @cybertruck , but it's getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/w7eyc7dPbS — Braden Smith (@BradenRSmith) September 1, 2024







