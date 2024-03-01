WATCH: Cybertruck Offroad Video Shows It May Not Be The Sissy You Thought It Was

Several videos showing the Tesla Cybertruck hesitantly going over rough terrain made people doubt its off-road capabilities over the past few months. But now, videos that surfaced online finally confirm that it can actually get down and dirty like any off-roader out there.



The test phase does not seem to be over yet for the Cybertruck, even though Tesla has already started deliveries of the electric model. The first batch, made up of ten vehicles, met their owners on November 30, during the official handover event that took place at the Giga Texas. They were all the Foundation Series variant, the first to roll off the production line, with each starting at $120,000.













