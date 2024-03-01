WATCH: Cybertruck Owners Are Expressing Concern Over Charging Speeds

The Cyberbeast edition of the all-new Tesla Cybertruck, equipped with an 800-volt battery system, is promised to offer up to 320 miles of EPA range while fast-charging at a maximum speed of 250 kilowatts. But over the holiday weekend, many early Cybertruck owners started posting on social media about the truck's real-world charging capabilities, with some saying it could take longer than expected to charge because speeds drop off dramatically as more range gets added on the plug.



But a recent test at a V3 Tesla Supercharging station, performed and documented by the Our Cyber Life YouTube channel, reveals some interesting results of the real-world, fast charging capabilities.













