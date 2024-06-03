WATCH: Cybertruck Proves It Is Not A Beach Bunny

The Tesla Cybertruck owner's manual is now available online, but it should have probably included a chapter about things that you should not do with your vehicle. For instance, putting it up on tracks and messing up the suspension should be one of them.

Jumping on the so-called bulletproof windshield of the Cybertruck should be on the list as well because, well, humans are not bullets. Just silly and reckless sometimes.

Getting up on the raised curb in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles should also be blacklisted, together with blaming it on a fictional hotel valet instead of admiring that the owner himself ran out of talent.







