WATCH: Cybertruck Road Test Falls Short With Disappointing Range

When the Cybertruck kicked off deliveries on November 30, 2023, the range was one of its disappointing qualities. With the first Cybertrucks in the wild, the first real-world range test showed that the Cybertruck's range might be more of an issue than anyone thought.



Back in 2019, Tesla promised that the tri-motor Cybertruck would have 500 miles (800 km) of range while the dual-motor would settle for 300 miles. The official delivery event on November 30, 2023, offered new range figures, with the Cybertruck AWD the new range champion, at 340 miles / 545 km (40 miles / 65 km more than promised). However, the Cyberbeast was only capable of 320 miles (515 km) of range, far from the promised 500 miles.











Read Article