WATCH: Cybertruck's Massive Front Wiper Looks Like It Needs a Healthy Dose Of Viagra

Even though the Tesla Cybertruck is still routinely in the headlines, there’s a good chance most of us haven’t seen much of this electric pickup. I’m talking really seen, in the form of a deep, comprehensive review in place of actually experiencing it ourselves. Thankfully, we have Out of Spec Reviews to give us an almost two-hour video of all things Cybertruck — including its floppy windshield wiper.



The Cybertruck’s (singular) windshield wiper has inexplicably become one of the big talking points about the truck. Back in 2022, we caught a glimpse of an extremely minuscule wiper blade, but it seems like Tesla has settled on The Biggest Wiper Ever Made In History, Ever. You can watch Kyle from Out of Spec Reviews give it a nice flop around in his review:









